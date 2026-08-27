Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3588
 USD
-0,0005
-0,04 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
27.08.2026 14:40:20

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Decrease

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a modest decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 22nd.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 203,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 207,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 208,000 from the 206,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 205,500, an increase of 1,250 from the previous week's revised average of 204,250.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:25 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen fester
Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten vor dem Wochenende nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen