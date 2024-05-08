Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
08.05.2024 16:24:53
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Decrease 0.4% In March, In Line With Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a pullback by U.S. wholesale inventories in the month of March.
The report said wholesale inventories fell by 0.4 percent in March after rising by 0.2 percent in February. The decrease by wholesale inventories matched economist estimates.
Inventories of non-durable goods led the way lower, tumbling by 1.1 percent in March after sliding by 0.5 percent in February.
The Commerce Department also said inventories of durable goods edged down by 0.1 percent in March after climbing by 0.7 percent in February.
Meanwhile, the report said wholesale sales dove by 1.3 percent in March after surging by 2.0 percent in the previous month.
Sales of durable goods slumped by 1.0 percent in March after jumping by 1.4 percent in February, while sales of non-durable goods plunged by 1.6 percent in March after spiking by 2.5 percent in February.
With sales tumbling by more than inventories, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers crept up to 1.35 in March from 1.34 in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich freundlich -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschlussstand -- Asiens Aktienmärkte mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex hielt weiter Kurs auf neue Allzeithochs. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Donnerstag nach oben. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag vermehrt Gewinne.