Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8732
 GBP
-0,0006
-0,07 %
GBP - EUR
05.12.2025 10:31:16

UK Halifax House Prices Remain Flat In November

(RTTNews) - UK house prices stagnated in November ahead of the Autumn budget announcement, data from the mortgage lender Halifax revealed Friday.

House prices registered a nil growth in November after a 0.5 percent rise in October. Prices were forecast to climb 0.2 percent.

Nonetheless, average property prices hit another new record high of GBP 299,892.

Annual growth in house prices eased to 0.7 percent in November, the weakest since March 2024, from 1.9 percent in October.

The slowdown reflects the base effect of much stronger price growth this time last year, said Halifax head of mortgages Amanda Bryden.

"This consistency in average prices reflects what has been one of the most stable years for the housing market over the last decade," said Bryden.

Even with the changes to Stamp Duty back in spring and some uncertainty ahead of the Autumn Budget, property values have remained steady, she added.

Although slower growth may disappoint some existing homeowners, it is welcome news for first-time buyers, Bryden noted. Moreover, affordability is at its strongest since late 2015. Mortgage costs as a share of income are at their lowest level in around three years.

"Looking ahead, with market activity steady and expectations of further interest rate reductions to come, we anticipate property prices will continue to grow gradually into 2026," she said.

01:51 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
05.12.25 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
05.12.25 KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
