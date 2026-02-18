UK Inflation At 10-Month Low

(RTTNews) - UK consumer price inflation eased to a ten-month low in January, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.

The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 3.0 percent, in line with expectations.

This was the lowest inflation since March 2025, when it stood at 2.6 percent. This followed December's 3.4 percent increase.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent, as expected, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in December.

The ONS said transport, and food and non-alcoholic beverages led the downward contributions to the annual inflation. The annual increase in transport cost eased to 2.7 percent from 4.0 percent. Likewise, food and non-alcoholic beverages prices climbed 3.6 percent after rising 4.5 percent.

Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco softened to 3.1 percent in January from 3.2 percent in December.

Another report from the ONS showed that output price inflation eased to 2.5 percent in January from 3.1 percent in December. Meanwhile, input prices dropped 0.2 percent, following a revised rise of 0.5 percent in the prior month.

Month-on-month, output prices remained flat and input prices gained 0.4 percent in January, data showed.