(RTTNews) - UK inflation accelerated in October driven by higher motor fuel prices, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 3.6 percent on a yearly basis in October, following September's 3.5 percent rise. The rate matched expectations. Transport, particularly motor fuels, made the largest upward contribution to annual inflation. Partially offsetting, restaurants and hotels made downward contribution, the ONS said.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, core inflation held steady at 2.8 percent in October.

Goods price inflation advanced to 3.5 percent from 3.2 percent, while services inflation remained unchanged at 3.7 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, as expected, and followed a 0.4 percent increase seen in September.

Factory gate inflation rose to its highest level since April 2023, the ONS reported. Output prices climbed 5.1 percent year-on-year, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in September.

At the same time, input prices logged its fastest growth since February 2023. Input prices surged 10.8 percent after rising 8.3 percent in September.

Month-on-month, growth in producer output prices halved to 0.4 percent from 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, monthly input prices rose 2.2 percent in October, up from an increase of 1.5 percent in September.