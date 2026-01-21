UK Manufacturers Expect Orders To Fall: CBI

(RTTNews) - UK manufacturers reported a notable fall in new orders in the three months to January due to declines in both domestic and export orders and they expect another fall in the coming quarter, the quarterly Industrial Trends survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.

The order book balance fell to -21 percent, which was the fastest fall since July 2020. A balance of 13 percent expects another decline in orders in the three months to April.

The output volumes balance fell to -25 percent in the quarter to January from -21 percent in the three months to December. A balance of -14 percent expect output to drop in the three months to April.

The business sentiment deteriorated in January, with the balance reaching -19 percent. The reading was the least negative since July 2024.

Many firms report seeing customers delay decisions, order only what they strictly need, or hold back from committing altogether, leaving order books thin and confidence fragile," CBI Senior Lead Economist Ben Jones said.

"The government must now focus on lowering the cost of doing business to unlock investment and growth," added Jones.