Euro - Britische Pfund

0,8803
 GBP
-0,0015
-0,17 %
GBP - EUR
21.11.2025 13:56:36

UK Private Sector Growth Softens

(RTTNews) - The UK private sector activity reported a softer expansion in November, largely due to a loss of momentum in the service sector, flash survey results from S&P Global revealed on Friday.

The composite output index fell more-than-expected to 50.5 in November from 52.2 in October. The expected level was 51.8.

Nonetheless, a reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the private sector.

The slowdown was underscored by a softer rise in service sector activity. Despite remaining in expansion mode for a seventh straight month, services firms recorded only a marginal upturn that was the weakest in this sequence.

The services PMI hit a seven-month low of 50.5, down from 52.3 in the previous month. The score was forecast to drop to 51.9.

Meanwhile, the flash factory PMI declined less-than-expected to 50.2 from 49.7 in the previous month. The reading was seen at 49.3.

"November's flash PMI surveys brought disappointing news on the UK economy," S&P Global Market Intelligence Chief Business Economist Chris Williamson said.

"The PMI data therefore suggest the policy debate will shift further away from inflation worries toward the need to support the struggling economy, hence adding to the chances of interest rates being cut in December," Williamson added.

12:08 Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im 3. Quartal 2025 investiert
20.11.25 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
20.11.25 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um

Sorge um ausbleibende US-Leitzinssenkung: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX über 23.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Verluste zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kämpft derweil mit leichten Abgaben. An der Wall Street ist ein kleines Plus zu sehen. In Fernost sind am Freitag teils deutliche Abschläge zu sehen.
