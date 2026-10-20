UK Unemployment Rate Falls

(RTTNews) - The UK unemployment rate declined in the three months to August, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

The ILO unemployment rate stood at 4.7 percent in the June to August period compared to 4.9 percent in the preceding period.

Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 4.9 percent.

In the three months to August, average earnings including bonus grew 3.7 percent from a year ago, weaker than forecast of 3.8 percent. This followed a 3.9 percent increase in the previous period.

Average earnings excluding bonus also increased 3.7 percent, which was slightly bigger than forecast of 3.6 percent.

Further, data showed that payroll employees for September increased by 13,000 from the last month to 30.3 million. The ONS said vacancies decreased 21,000 to 691,000 during July to September compared with April to June. This was the largest quarterly fall since January to March 2026.