Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
22.12.2025 09:45:00
$7.7 Billion of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Is Invested in 2 Quantum Computing Stocks
Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist Richard Feynman once stated, "No one understands quantum mechanics." I mention Feynman's quote because many investors are excited about quantum computing stocks these days – and quantum computing is based on the principles of (you probably guessed it) quantum mechanics. That leads me to another quote, in this case a statement made by Warren Buffett: "Never invest in a business you cannot understand." Buffett has also written about only investing in companies within your "circle of competence." With all of this in mind, you might think that Buffett wouldn't touch a quantum computing stock with a 10-foot pole. However, $7.7 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio is invested in two quantum computing stocks.
