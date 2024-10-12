12.10.2024 11:10:00

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock-Split Stock Set to Join Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

Each of the six publicly traded companies with a market capitalization exceeding $1 trillion has played a significant role in the advancement and development of artificial intelligence (AI). Four of them have split their stocks in the last five years.It might not be long before another AI stock-split stock joins the ranks. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has emerged as a key supplier of AI data-center chip designs, complementing its other semiconductor designs and enterprise-software business.With its market capitalization around $850 billion, as of this writing, Broadcom needs to gain 18% to reach the $1 trillion milestone. Here's why it's bound to get there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

