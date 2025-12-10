:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.12.2025 14:05:00
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Should Be on Every Investor's Holiday List
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have surged to new highs in 2025 following strong financial results. The company is well-positioned to monetize its artificial intelligence (AI) investments across both enterprise and consumer markets, which puts the Google parent in a uniquely strong competitive position.Despite the stock's 67% year-to-date gain, it still trades at a reasonable valuation that can deliver outstanding returns in 2026 and beyond.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
