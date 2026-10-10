1 Reason the Meta Muse AI Agent Has the Upper Hand

Since launching on Sept. 8, Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Muse has quickly become one of the most popular personal artificial intelligence (AI) agent tools on the market. It reached 5 million downloads in the U.S. faster than OpenAI's ChatGPT did after its release in late 2022. Investors are pleased that the Magnificent Seven stock is showing real AI progress.

Here's one reason the Meta Muse AI agent has an upper hand over rivals.

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