Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
03.12.2025 19:10:00
1 Reason to Buy Eli Lilly Hand Over Fist Before the New Year
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock recently reached a big milestone, surpassing the level of $1,000. This wasn't too much of a surprise as the shares have marched higher in recent years thanks to the company's strengths in a high-growth area: the weight loss drug market. Demand for these drugs has been so strong that they even spent last year on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's shortage list.Though Lilly stock has climbed more than 100% over the past three years, I think it still has room to run in both the short term and the long term. Let's check out one big reason to buy Eli Lilly shares hand over fist before the new year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten
|
03.12.25
|Eli Lilly not yet ready to unfreeze UK investments, says pharma boss (Financial Times)
|
28.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Eli Lilly-Aktie im Höhenflug: Billionen-Grenze überschritten dank starker Wachstumsziele (dpa-AFX)
|
21.11.25
|Eli Lilly becomes first pharma group to join $1tn club (Financial Times)