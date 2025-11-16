Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
16.11.2025 14:05:00
1 Standout Quantum Computing ETF That's High on My Watch List Right Now
Themes such as artificial intelligence (AI) have a way of captivating technology investors, so it's understandable the sector stokes wonder and raises questions about what's next. Time will tell what the answers are, but tech's next big thing could already be in its nascent stages, and it might just be quantum computing.To many investors, what makes quantum computing alluring is that it significantly enhances traditional computing power. Old guard computing power is measured in bits. Quantum computing ratchets that up to qubits. Not only that, but this evolving technology also intersects with other disruptive themes, including AI and cloud computing, underscoring its potential for a wide range of use cases.Combine those factors, and it's no surprise that some market participants have stars in their eyes regarding this industry; however, this is a tricky space in which to make stock picks. That's why I've got my eyes on the Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ: QTUM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
