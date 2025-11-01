Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
01.11.2025 09:10:00
1 Surprising Reason I'm Keeping My Eye on Lucid Group Stock Right Now
It seems like electric vehicle (EV) stocks don't want to be electric car stocks anymore. Instead, they want investors to think of them as tech stocks, or even AI stocks. Just look at Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Tesla's vehicle sales have declined so far this year, yet its market cap is soaring due to opportunities with autonomous robots and self-driving robotaxis.Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) is one of the smaller EV stocks on the market today. But it wants to evolve into something bigger than just an auto manufacturer. In light of that, there's one thing in particular that I'm keeping a close eye on.At least for now, Tesla has convinced investors that it is more than just an auto manufacturing business. Some analysts are even calling Tesla "the most undervalued AI name" on the market -- an odd accolade for a company that has yet to prove its AI technology at scale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
