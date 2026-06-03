Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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03.06.2026 14:42:00

1 Thing Broadcom Does Better Than Nvidia

Since 2022, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has dominated the artificial intelligence accelerator market, and estimates still place its current market share at about 80%. However, other chipmakers are chipping away at its lead. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), which recently surpassed a market cap of $2 trillion, is now its biggest competitor.Although Nvidia still offers the most popular general-purpose graphics processing units (GPUs), Broadcom's focus on custom silicon allows it to do one key thing better than its rival.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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