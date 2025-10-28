Strategy Aktie

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

28.10.2025 11:55:00

1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 18,200%, According to Strategy Chief and Billionaire Michael Saylor

There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in existence, and most already are in circulation. Many investors are aware of this fact, and this capped supply is certainly one of the key factors behind Bitcoin's long-standing success.Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), believes that each individual Bitcoin could be worth $21 million by 2046. That's a pretty optimistic prediction and one that left some folks laughing, others shocked, and me personally smiling.Anything's possible. Bitcoin has proven that. But at $21 million per coin, we're talking an overall market capitalization of $441 trillion for the cryptocurrency. For context, the entire U.S. stock market (the value of all publicly traded companies) stood at $63.8 trillion as of July. This would imply Bitcoin could be worth roughly seven-times the current value of every company in the world's biggest economy in 20 years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
