1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club by 2030

One of the most pronounced shifts in the business world over the past two decades has been the ascent of technology companies among the world's most valuable enterprises. Just 20 years ago, industrial and energy heavyweights General Electric and ExxonMobile topped the charts when measured by market cap, valued at $319 billion and $283 billion, respectively. Now, two decades later, technology leaders rule the roost.Apple tops the list (as of this writing), and Microsoft is currently No. 2, with market caps of $3.4 trillion and $3 trillion, respectively. Nvidia 's rise over the past 18 months has been nothing short of astonishing, adding nearly $2.2 trillion since early last year, climbing to $2.5 trillion and coming in at No. 3. Alphabet Amazon , and Meta Platforms boast market caps of $1.9 trillion, $1.8 trillion, and $1.3 trillion, respectively. The common thread among these top players is that they were early adopters of artificial intelligence (AI) -- even before the technology went viral in early 2023.With a market cap of just $391 billion, it might seem like wishful thinking to suggest that Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) might be in the running for membership in the $1 trillion club. However, the business's trajectory and management's outlook suggest demand for generative AI could drive accelerating growth in the coming years.