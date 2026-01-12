Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
12.01.2026 17:45:00
2 Biotech Stocks That Could Soar This Year
While it's difficult to predict how the market -- or individual companies -- will perform over the course of 12 months, there can be signs that allow us to make educated guesses. Take, for instance, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT). These are two companies that belong to the volatile biotech industry, and both have catalysts on the horizon that could lead to strong performances in 2026.Let's look deeper to figure out whether CRISPR Therapeutics and Summit Therapeutics are worth investing in this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!