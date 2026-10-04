2 Millionaire-Maker Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Quantum computing stocks have more potential than nearly any other sector to turn investors into millionaires. While some may point to artificial intelligence (AI) as a sector where that's possible, late IPOs from giants like Anthropic and OpenAI have robbed individual investors of that chance, as these two have opted to go public much later in the game at multitrillion-dollar valuations, rather than early on when they could have easily provided investors with 10x or greater opportunities.

Fortunately for investors, several smaller quantum computing companies are already public, and I've got my eyes on one with millionaire-maker potential. However, putting all of your eggs in one basket is never a smart investment approach. I've got another stock that could deliver monster returns from both AI and quantum computing, and it's a wild-card pick you'll never see coming.

The stocks? IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

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