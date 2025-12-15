Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
15.12.2025 21:30:00
2 Predictions for Eli Lilly in 2026
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently made history. It became the first healthcare stock to reach a market cap of $1 trillion. Although it has since dipped below that, the company's performance over the past few years has been phenomenal, and there could be more of that in store next year. How will 2026 unfold for Eli Lilly? Let's look at two potential developments to watch out for.Eli Lilly has now firmly established itself as the leader in the market for anti-obesity drugs. However, it could solidify its position next year with a pair of new launches. First, there is orforglipron, an oral GLP-1 medicine that performed well in phase 3 studies across weight management and Type 2 diabetes this year. Not only did orforglipron induce significant weight loss and declines in A1C levels, but the therapy also outperformed competing medicines in head-to-head clinical trials, positioning it as the best-in-class in its niche.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
