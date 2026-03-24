Peloton Interactive Aktie
WKN DE: A2PR0M / ISIN: US70614W1009
|
24.03.2026 01:05:00
2 Reasons I Haven't Bought Peloton Interactive, and Don't Plan on Doing So...Ever
There's no denying Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is the premier, premium name in interactive fitness. It practically pioneered the industry, in fact, when it introduced its very first connected exercise equipment back in 2012. It's also arguably kept the business' bar high ever since, growing itself into the $1.6 billion outfit it is today that did $2.5 billion worth of business last fiscal year. It even swung back to a profit in the final quarter of that year (ending in June).Nevertheless, I still have a couple of major philosophical problems with this company's business, neither of which is its continued struggle to remain out of the red and in the black.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Peloton Interactive
|
05.02.26
|Peloton-Aktie gibt kräftig nach: Verluste bleiben, Erlöse sinken (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.25
|Peloton-Aktie steigt kräftig: Peloton schneidet beim Umsatz besser ab als erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: Peloton Interactive zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Peloton Interactive
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Peloton Interactive
|3,37
|1,52%