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Peloton Interactive Aktie

Peloton Interactive für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PR0M / ISIN: US70614W1009

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24.03.2026 01:05:00

2 Reasons I Haven't Bought Peloton Interactive, and Don't Plan on Doing So...Ever

There's no denying Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is the premier, premium name in interactive fitness. It practically pioneered the industry, in fact, when it introduced its very first connected exercise equipment back in 2012. It's also arguably kept the business' bar high ever since, growing itself into the $1.6 billion outfit it is today that did $2.5 billion worth of business last fiscal year. It even swung back to a profit in the final quarter of that year (ending in June).Nevertheless, I still have a couple of major philosophical problems with this company's business, neither of which is its continued struggle to remain out of the red and in the black.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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