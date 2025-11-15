Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
15.11.2025 10:45:00
2 Surprises From Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Earnings With Warren Buffett as CEO
At the end of 2025, Warren Buffett will step down as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Buffett has been the leader of Berkshire for more than 50 years, and his departure could have important long-term consequences for the business.For now, Buffett remains in charge, meaning this quarter's earnings release occurred under his direct supervision. The results were largely as expected, but there were two surprises investors should be aware of.For decades, Buffett has warned investors against trying to time the market. In general, the U.S. stock market has headed higher for more than a century.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!