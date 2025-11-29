Lucid Aktie

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

2 Things Every Lucid Group Investor Needs to Know

Everyone wants to find the next Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). But essentially zero other electric vehicle (EV) stocks have ever matched even a fraction of Tesla's success. Rivian, for example, has a market cap of $18 billion while Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) is even smaller at a $4 billion valuation. Tesla, of course, is now valued at more than $1.2 trillion.If Lucid ever reaches Tesla's current size, investors would end up with 300 times their original investment! Lucid stock currently has the potential to reach that valuation, but there are two things you'll want to understand before jumping in.Image source: Lucid Group.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
