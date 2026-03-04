Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
|
04.03.2026 22:32:00
2 Things Every Rocket Lab Investor Needs to Know
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) was one of the most electrifying stocks last year, surging more than 140% as the company races to catch up with Elon Musk's SpaceX, the dominant player in space launch. But with a stock that's moved this far this fast, you need to understand both the opportunity and the risk. Here are two things that should be top of mind.Rocket Lab has been rapidly expanding its top line as it inks critical deals in the public and private sectors. In 2025, the company brought in $601.8 million, up 38% year over year. While the company is known for its namesake rockets, its space systems segment -- things like spacecraft manufacturing and satellite components -- generates most of the revenue: more than $402.7 million of last year's total. But its launch services segment -- the rockets -- is growing rapidly: $125.3 million in 2024 to $199 million in 2025. And this could change dramatically if Rocket Lab can successfully get its Neutron rocket program off the ground. The medium-lift Neutron, which will be capable of lifting payloads significantly larger than its current small-lift Electron rockets, will enable it to compete more directly for the massive contracts that have driven SpaceX's incredible success.
Analysen zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
