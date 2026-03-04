Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.03.2026 22:32:00

2 Things Every Rocket Lab Investor Needs to Know

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) was one of the most electrifying stocks last year, surging more than 140% as the company races to catch up with Elon Musk's SpaceX, the dominant player in space launch. But with a stock that's moved this far this fast, you need to understand both the opportunity and the risk. Here are two things that should be top of mind.Rocket Lab has been rapidly expanding its top line as it inks critical deals in the public and private sectors. In 2025, the company brought in $601.8 million, up 38% year over year. While the company is known for its namesake rockets, its space systems segment -- things like spacecraft manufacturing and satellite components -- generates most of the revenue: more than $402.7 million of last year's total. But its launch services segment -- the rockets -- is growing rapidly: $125.3 million in 2024 to $199 million in 2025. And this could change dramatically if Rocket Lab can successfully get its Neutron rocket program off the ground. The medium-lift Neutron, which will be capable of lifting payloads significantly larger than its current small-lift Electron rockets, will enable it to compete more directly for the massive contracts that have driven SpaceX's incredible success.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs 62,00 0,81% Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:22 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
10:11 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex kann ebenfalls zulegen. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen