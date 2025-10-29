Dive Aktie
WKN DE: A4051B / ISIN: JP3497600001
|
29.10.2025 12:51:00
2 Things Investors Need to Know About Netflix Stock's Recent Dive
When Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported third-quarter results last week, the market reaction was swift and brutal. The stock closed 10.1% lower the next day and continued trending lower for a few days after that plunge.Was the market panic the start of a lasting downturn for Netflix, or an invitation to start new Netflix positions at a lower price? Check out these two essential facts about the Q3 report, and then you can decide for yourself. Spoiler alert: I'm tempted to double down on my Netflix investment right now.Netflix stock is no stranger to volatility. Its beta value is a lofty 1.59, where 1.00 means you're matching the daily moves of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) with predictable precision. The earnings reaction on last Wednesday was an extreme example and the deepest dip of 2025, but far from the only big move on the calendar.
