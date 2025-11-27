NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
27.11.2025 22:30:00
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now
Flying cars have been a punchline for decades -- the technology that's always "just around the corner" but never arrives.That skepticism has created an opportunity. Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are no longer science fiction, and the two leading companies in this space have seen their stocks punished over the past month, despite making meaningful progress toward commercialization.This isn't a trade for anyone looking to flip shares next week. However, for investors willing to hold through volatility, the recent pullback in these names appears to be a gift.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
