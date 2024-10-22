|
22.10.2024 10:26:00
2 Very Big Numbers AMD Stock Investors Need to Watch on Oct. 29
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the leading supplier of graphics processing chips (GPUs) for the data center, which developers use to train and inference artificial intelligence (AI) models. The company's CEO, Jensen Huang, believes data center operators will spend $1 trillion building AI infrastructure over the next five years, so it's an incredibly valuable opportunity.Nvidia had an estimated 98% share in the market for data center GPUs last year, but competition is ramping up, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) might be one of the company's biggest threats. AMD's chips power some of the world's most popular consumer electronics, from Sony's PlayStation 5 to the infotainment systems in Tesla's electric vehicles. AMD's GPUs, CPUs (central processing units), and NPUs (neural processing units) are also extremely popular with manufacturers of personal computers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|S&P 500-Wert AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Das macht der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)