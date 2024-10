2 Very Big Numbers AMD Stock Investors Need to Watch on Oct. 29

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the leading supplier of graphics processing chips (GPUs) for the data center, which developers use to train and inference artificial intelligence (AI) models. The company's CEO, Jensen Huang, believes data center operators will spend $1 trillion building AI infrastructure over the next five years, so it's an incredibly valuable opportunity.Nvidia had an estimated 98% share in the market for data center GPUs last year, but competition is ramping up, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) might be one of the company's biggest threats. AMD's chips power some of the world's most popular consumer electronics, from Sony's PlayStation 5 to the infotainment systems in Tesla's electric vehicles. AMD's GPUs, CPUs (central processing units), and NPUs (neural processing units) are also extremely popular with manufacturers of personal computers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool