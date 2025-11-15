Coinbase Aktie
WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076
|
15.11.2025 12:30:00
3 Big Moves Coinbase Could Make by the End of 2025 and Beyond
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) was the first cryptocurrency exchange to list on the U.S. stock exchange back in 2021. Since then it has continued to innovate and drive new integrations of crypto and mainstream finance. It is certainly making hay while the crypto sun shines with a number of cryptocurrency- and stablecoin-focused acquisitions. It is also developing its own blockchain in the shape of the Base network -- and recently said it was exploring the possibility of a Base network token. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coinbasemehr Nachrichten
|
12.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Coinbase-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Coinbase von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.25
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|Crypto exchange Coinbase fined €21.5mn by Irish central bank (Financial Times)
|
06.11.25
|Crypto exchange Coinbase fined €21.5mn by Ireland’s central bank (Financial Times)
|
31.10.25
|Coinbase-Aktie klettert: Krypto-Riese überrascht positiv (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Börse New York: Das macht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)