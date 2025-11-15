Coinbase Aktie

15.11.2025 12:30:00

3 Big Moves Coinbase Could Make by the End of 2025 and Beyond

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) was the first cryptocurrency exchange to list on the U.S. stock exchange back in 2021. Since then it has continued to innovate and drive new integrations of crypto and mainstream finance. It is certainly making hay while the crypto sun shines with a number of cryptocurrency- and stablecoin-focused acquisitions. It is also developing its own blockchain in the shape of the Base network -- and recently said it was exploring the possibility of a Base network token. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
