Carnival Aktie
WKN: 120071 / ISIN: GB0031215220
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22.06.2026 17:05:00
3 Burning Questions Carnival Stock Will Answer This Week
This should be a quieter week than usual on the earnings front. It's just that time of the quarter. However, one company with a fiscal year ending in November is Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL). The country's largest cruise line -- by revenue and passenger volume, but not by market cap -- reports its fiscal second-quarter results on Tuesday morning.There is a lot going on with the wave-riding bellwether. An impressive winning streak, a critical guidance update, and a potential shift in market leadership to monitor are at stake as Carnival pulls into port. Let's take a look at some of the questions that investors will want answered this week.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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