WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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25.04.2026 10:34:00
3 Cryptocurrencies With Genuine Real-World Use Cases Beyond Speculation
One challenge when investing in any developing technology, including crypto, is imagining how technological breakthroughs might translate into real-world value. Blockchain, the tech behind Bitcoin and various forms of decentralized finance (DeFi), is a great example. Decentralization -- cutting out middlemen such as banks and central governments from finance -- is a big blockchain innovation.Image source: Getty Images.But adoption has been slow for a host of reasons. Mainstream blockchain adoption would require enormous changes to current financial systems, including regulatory, human, and infrastructure shifts. Trust is also a significant factor. It was a huge technical achievement to create money that doesn't rely on intermediaries, but many consumers like using a trusted, regulated bank to manage their money.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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