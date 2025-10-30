BYD Aktie
WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296
|
30.10.2025 14:00:00
3 Major Risks Investors Should Watch at BYD
BYD Company (OTC: BYDDY) has become the global electric vehicle (EV) champion by doing what most automakers couldn't -- scaling profitably. In 2024, it sold more than 4.27 million EVs, surpassing Tesla in total units. Its deep vertical integration, battery technology, and global expansion strategy have made it one of the most formidable players in the industry.But even great companies face real headwinds. For investors, BYD's next phase won't be defined by how many cars it builds, but by whether it can defend profits, expand globally amid geopolitical pushback, and navigate China's cooling market.Here are the three most significant risks that investors should watch closely.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BYD Co. Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Ausblick: BYD-Aktie zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.25
|VW- und Tesla-Rivale BYD verzeichnet Gewinneinbruch (Spiegel Online)
|
30.10.25