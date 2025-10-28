Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
28.10.2025 13:15:00
3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Industry experts still treat quantum computing as speculative science, but the smartest capital allocators are betting billions that it's the next trillion-dollar frontier. BlackRock, Temasek, and Nvidia just backed PsiQuantum's $1 billion funding round at a $7 billion valuation. When Nvidia, which saw the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) before anyone else, starts writing checks to quantum start-ups, it's validation of the ecosystem.The disconnect between public market skepticism and private market euphoria creates opportunity. Governments are treating quantum supremacy as existential, terrified of losing encryption advantage when "Q-Day" arrives.That's the point when quantum computers become powerful enough to break widely used encryption standards. Enterprises are already paying for quantum services today, proving demand exists before the technology even matures.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
