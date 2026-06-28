Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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28.06.2026 11:36:00
3 Radical Moves That Could Make a Major Impact on Social Security
If you've claimed your Social Security benefit and aren't happy with the amount, you aren't alone. Social Security benefits only replace 40% of pre-retirement income, and that ends up coming as a shock to many retirees.The good news is that you have a couple of options that could make a huge impact on your monthly Social Security check. They require some pretty drastic moves on your part, though. Here's what you can do.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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