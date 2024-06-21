|
21.06.2024 11:15:00
3 Reasons Apple Stock Is a Buy and Hold
The legendary Warren Buffett's single biggest holding by a mile is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The iPhone maker makes up 43% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio -- close to $170 billion in AAPL stock.After Berkshire's last annual meeting, Buffett said that Apple "is an even better business" than his long time favorites, Coca-Cola and American Express. Although he sold off some shares over the last year, Buffett insisted that this was for tax purposes, not because he lost faith in the company. If you want a reason to believe in Apple, you could do worse than to look to the Oracle of Omaha.But let's dive deeper; it's not an entirely rosy picture for the company. Apple lost some of its sheen in the last year after disappointing iPhone sales in China and at home. The company was also slow to capitalize on the hype of artificial intelligence (AI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
