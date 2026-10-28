3 Reasons Micron Stock Could Keep Climbing From Here

It can be hard to please the market, as Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is finding out. True, the stock has gained 218% this year, but it has declined 27% since hitting a new all-time high in June, despite the semiconductor specialist's fantastic financial results. However, my view is that this recent dip represents a wonderful opportunity for long-term investors to purchase the company's shares, as there are good reasons to believe that there is plenty more upside ahead. Let's discuss three of those reasons.

Micron is firing on all cylinders. In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2026, which ended Sept. 3, the company's revenue of $54.23 billion increased by 379% year over year and by almost 31% sequentially. The company's data storage chips are flying off the proverbial shelves like hotcakes, and the significant demand for its products is giving it stronger pricing power. That's showing up in the company's margins.

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