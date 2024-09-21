|
21.09.2024 09:12:00
3 Reasons to Buy ON Semiconductor Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
One of growth investors' biggest complaints is the need for more growth stock candidates at reasonable valuations. Such situations rarely arise when a company is firing on all cylinders.Still, you can often buy a stock at a reasonable valuation when the market has fallen out of love with it due to temporary weakness in its end markets. That seems to be the case with ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON). The stock deserves a closer look from growth-oriented investors, and here are three reasons why.The investment case for the stock rests on management's pivot toward the automotive and industrial end markets. ON Semiconductor's intelligent technology is used in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and helps reduce their weight, make them run longer, and charge more quickly.
