3 Reasons to Buy Palantir Stock (and 1 Reason to Avoid It)

In the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) software, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sticks out from the rest. Palantir has been in the AI business since its founding in 2003. Originally created to assist governments in processing data to deliver actionable insights, it has since expanded into the public sector, opening up a new business avenue.With Palantir 's multiple decades of expertise, it's becoming a top pick for companies looking to integrate AI models and decision-making into their businesses. Investors are noticing that momentum, piling into the stock as a result.I agree that Palantir is a top AI pick, and I have three reasons why it's a buy. But I have one reason to avoid the stock, and it may trump the rest.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel