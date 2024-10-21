|
21.10.2024 15:45:00
3 Reasons to Sell Stellantis Stock
Chrysler Group has had a long history of failed European partnerships. It started in 1998 via a merger with Daimler-Benz, which fell apart in 2007 amid cultural incompatibilities and poor synergy. By 2014, what remained of Chrysler merged with the Italian automaker Fiat to make Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. This conglomerate finally merged with France-based PSA Group and is now known as Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), headquartered in the Netherlands. It's still unclear if Stellantis will meet the same fate as Chrysler's other European partnerships. But there's a growing cause for concern. Let's explore three reasons why it might be time to sell the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.24
|Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Dienstagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verliert (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Minuszeichen in Paris: CAC 40 am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Dienstagshandel in Paris: So performt der CAC 40 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Zum Start des Dienstagshandels Pluszeichen im Euro STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Handel in Paris: CAC 40 zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|STOXX-Handel Euro STOXX 50 fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Börse Paris: CAC 40 beendet die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)