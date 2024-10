3 Reasons to Sell Stellantis Stock

Chrysler Group has had a long history of failed European partnerships. It started in 1998 via a merger with Daimler-Benz, which fell apart in 2007 amid cultural incompatibilities and poor synergy. By 2014, what remained of Chrysler merged with the Italian automaker Fiat to make Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. This conglomerate finally merged with France-based PSA Group and is now known as Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), headquartered in the Netherlands. It's still unclear if Stellantis will meet the same fate as Chrysler's other European partnerships. But there's a growing cause for concern. Let's explore three reasons why it might be time to sell the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool