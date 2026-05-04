Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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04.05.2026 03:13:00
3 Surprising Quantum Computing Stocks Robinhood Investors Love
Quantum computing is moving closer to real-world applications, and the pace of technological development -- and the excitement around its possibilities -- has pushed quantum computing stocks to the forefront of many investors' minds.And the payoff for companies getting in on the ground floor of this technology now could be huge. McKinsey estimates that the quantum computing market could be worth $100 billion by 2035.A quick peek at the top 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood reveals three tech companies already making big waves in quantum computing: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|9,21
|2,11%
|Robinhood
|63,90
|3,05%