Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
18.01.2026 23:28:00
3 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2026
Quantum computing investing is something that's on the horizon for many investors. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the big theme right now, and investors are focused on this area, with quantum computing potentially becoming relevant a few years down the road.With that in mind, I believe the smartest move for investors is to focus on the AI aspect of some companies that are also competing in the quantum computing realm. There are a handful of companies that are doing this, and I think they make for the best quantum computing buys in 2026.On my shopping list are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as all of these companies are excelling in AI, but also have significant quantum computing exposure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
