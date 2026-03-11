Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
11.03.2026 18:40:00
3 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in March
Quantum computing could grow to become a $100 billion market by 2035, according to McKinsey estimates, and tech companies of all shapes and sizes are trying to position themselves to grab hold of it now.But while the smaller quantum computing stocks get most of the attention, the legacy tech giants are quietly making big strides in this space. Here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are some of the best quantum computing stocks to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
