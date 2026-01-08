WORLD Aktie
4 Industries Real-World Asset Tokenization Could Transform in 2026
Real-world asset tokenization (RWA) could be a lightbulb moment for blockchain technology. It allows us to record ownership of anything, from real estate to art to equities on the blockchain. To give you an unusual example, Win Investments let soccer clubs sell tokens to invest in the careers of individual footballers and earn a cut of any transfer fees. Image source: Getty Images.Stablecoins are a more common form of tokenization. These tokenized versions of currencies like the U.S. dollar surged in 2025 after the U.S. passed legislation that sets out rules for stablecoin issuance and operations. The speed and low costs of on-chain transactions could see them expand as payment rails and global money transfer. Their growth has stimulated other types of real-world asset tokenization.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
