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05.10.2026 10:25:00

4 Major Winners From an Anthropic IPO

There's a new initial public offering (IPO) coming soon: Anthropic. This one is highly anticipated, as Anthropic is one of the two primary artificial intelligence (AI) labs investors are watching (the other being OpenAI). While its prospectus is technically private right now, a copy has leaked to the press, and several interesting tidbits have been confirmed from it.

Anthropic could be targeting an IPO as soon as the week of Nov. 9 after mid-term elections are over. There are several stocks primed to cash in on this IPO, and they fall into two categories: investors and suppliers.

These companies are bound to report great results following an Anthropic IPO. There are two major winners in each category, and I think investors should consider buying them in anticipation of the IPO, as the effects will be enormous.

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