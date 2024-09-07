|
07.09.2024 09:41:00
4 Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre Stock Like There's no Tomorrow
Are you looking for a stock demonstrating phenomenal growth with incredible opportunities? One that's profitable and trades at a reasonable valuation? Then MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fits the bill. Read on to see why.You might be surprised to learn that MercadLibre is almost as old as Amazon. However, its Latin American population didn't catch onto the internet as quickly as people did in the U.S. Only recently has MercadoLibre expanded its business into new areas that continue to supercharge its growth.MercadoLibre's markets, or the 18 countries where it operates, are still underpenetrated in e-commerce and fintech. But its main markets are some of the fastest-growing in the world. . Revenue increased 42% year over year in the 2024 second quarter, with a 20% increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV) and a 36% increase in total payment volume (TPV). Currency neutral, those rates were much higher since MercadoLibre operates in different countries and reports as a public company in U.S. dollars.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MercadoLibre IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu MercadoLibre IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MercadoLibre Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh
|20 825,00
|-3,81%
|MercadoLibre IncShs
|1 819,80
|0,84%