BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
28.11.2025 13:45:00
48% of Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Retail investors pay close attention to billionaire investor Bill Ackman and his fund, Pershing Square Capital Management (PSCM), the investment manager for Pershing Square Holdings. PSCM typically owns only about 10-12 stocks at any one time, allowing the team to conduct extremely thorough due diligence and really get to know every aspect of every business they invest in.Naturally, like many of the market's biggest winners, Ackman and PSCM have more recently begun to acquire large stakes in artificial intelligence stocks, especially as extreme volatility earlier this year allowed some of them to go on sale. In fact, close to 48% of PSCM's capital is invested in these three AI stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
