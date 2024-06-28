Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
28.06.2024 08:13:57

AbbVie: CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Conditional Marketing Authorization Of Epcoritamab

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion recommending the conditional marketing authorization of epcoritamab, the first T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously, as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more prior therapies. The European Commission decision on this indication is anticipated later in the current year.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab. They will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 158,54 -0,49% AbbVie Inc
Genmab A-S (spons. ADRs) 23,40 -1,68% Genmab A-S (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen