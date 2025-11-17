AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
|
17.11.2025 13:17:00
AbbVie Stock Falls 4% -- What Investors Need to Know
Earnings season creates short-term winners and losers, companies whose shares rise or fall after they announce their quarterly updates. The good news is that among these short-term losers, there are plenty of long-term winners -- or companies that look attractive for investors focused on the long game even after a post-earnings dip.That seems to be the case with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The pharmaceutical giant failed to impress Wall Street with its third-quarter results, leading to a dip on the heels of its earnings release. However, the drugmaker is still a buy. Here is more on AbbVie's recent results and prospects.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
