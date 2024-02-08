08.02.2024 15:03:57

AbbVie's Vyalev Now Available For Advanced Parkinson's Disease In Canada

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Thursday announced that its subcutaneous infusion Vyalev will be now available for patients with advanced Parkinson's disease in Canada.

Advanced Parkinson's disease or aPD is a progressive and chronic movement disorder accompanied by the loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain.

The company stated that Vyalev, a non-surgical treatment option, is the first-and-only subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy for the treatment of aPD.

During the clinical trial, patients consuming Vyalev experienced a reduction in motor fluctuations and morning akinesia, along with improvements in sleep quality and quality of life.

In the pre-market activity, AbbVie's stock is trading at $174.99, down 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 160,60 -0,99% AbbVie Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen