|
08.02.2024 15:03:57
AbbVie's Vyalev Now Available For Advanced Parkinson's Disease In Canada
(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Thursday announced that its subcutaneous infusion Vyalev will be now available for patients with advanced Parkinson's disease in Canada.
Advanced Parkinson's disease or aPD is a progressive and chronic movement disorder accompanied by the loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain.
The company stated that Vyalev, a non-surgical treatment option, is the first-and-only subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy for the treatment of aPD.
During the clinical trial, patients consuming Vyalev experienced a reduction in motor fluctuations and morning akinesia, along with improvements in sleep quality and quality of life.
In the pre-market activity, AbbVie's stock is trading at $174.99, down 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|160,60
|-0,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.