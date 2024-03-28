Acadia Healthcare Acquires Three Comprehensive Treatment Centers in North Carolina

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it has recently completed the acquisitions of three comprehensive treatment centers ("CTC”) in North Carolina.

Two of the locations, rebranded as Raleigh Comprehensive Treatment Center and Greenville Comprehensive Treatment Center, are located in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Greenville, North Carolina, respectively. The third acquired location, rebranded as Hillsborough Comprehensive Treatment Center, in Hillsborough, North Carolina, serves residents in communities from Durham to Burlington.

With these additions, Acadia now operates 10 CTC locations in North Carolina and 160 locations in 32 states across the country.

"These acquisitions build upon our existing and strong clinical foundation within the state of North Carolina,” said Chris Hunter, chief executive officer of Acadia Healthcare. "The facilities are fully operational with strong track records of positive patient outcomes. The combination of medication-assisted treatment with behavioral therapy and other support services provided at these and other CTC locations can change the course of people’s lives.”

Acadia maintains a partnership with the University of North Carolina’s Center for the Business of Health (CBOH) at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, as well as UNC’s School of Nursing and additional undergraduate programs. Acadia and UNC are partnering to develop innovative community-based strategies to improve access to care and mitigate the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic in North Carolina. As part of this collaboration, UNC CBOH and Acadia conducted an analysis of treatment gaps across the state resulting in these markets being identified for CTC expansion.

Hunter continued, "North Carolina is a focus for Acadia to expand capacity and add additional sites of care given the state’s immense need and progressive approach to behavioral healthcare treatment programs.”

Acadia’s CTC medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs combine behavioral therapy and medication to treat opioid use disorders. Each CTC provides a range of comprehensive substance abuse treatment support services that include medical, counseling, vocational, educational and other treatment services to help patients progress. Behavioral therapies are delivered in an array of treatment models that may include individual and group therapy, intensive outpatient, outpatient, partial hospitalization/day treatment, road to recovery and other programs.

Please visit https://www.ctcprograms.com for more information.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of December 31, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 253 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,200 beds in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,500 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328428076/en/